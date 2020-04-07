|
ROBERTS On 31st
March 2020,
in hospital
Peter Barry
aged 54 years.
Much loved father of
Kaye, Leanne and Sean also
best friend to Trish and Tracy.
His smiling way and pleasant face
are a pleasure to recall.
He had a kindly word for each
and died beloved by all.
Some day we know we'll meet him,
some day, we know not when,
to clasp his hand and hug him tight,
Never to part again.
A private Graveside Service and Interment will take place
at Preston Cemetery
on Wednesday 8th April
at 10:00am.
Family flowers of yellow roses
or yellow daffodils only please. Donations, if desired, to
charities close to Peter's heart
Derian House, St. Catherine's Hospice and Samaritans
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 7, 2020