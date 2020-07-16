|
|
|
Robinson Peter Allan Passed away peacefully on
Monday 6th July.
Gone on holiday by mistake.
Loving husband and best friend of Linda, loving father to David, Sarah, Sarah and Paul, devoted Gramps to Spike, Felix, Tom, Amelie, Daisy, Alfie and Hannah.
Loving brother of Brenda.
There are no words to say how much you will be missed.
Funeral will be held on
Friday 24th July at 11:30am at
Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to Dementia UK c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to Martin's
188 Tulketh Brow
Tel: 01772 733007
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 16, 2020