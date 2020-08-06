Home

Peter Sheppard Notice
SHEPPARD Peter Hamilton Peacefully on 25th July 2020
aged 92 years.
The dearly loved husband of Jean, loving father of David and Mark, father-in-law of Jacky and Diane, and proud Grandpa of Andrew.
Into Thy hands O Lord.
Due to current restrictions we are having a private family funeral at Preston Crematorium, with a Memorial Service to be held at
St Anne's Church, Woodplumpton at a later date.
No flowers by request please, donations if wished may be sent for 'Alzheimer's Society' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors
186-188 Tulketh Brow
Ashton-on-Ribble
PRESTON PR2 2JJ
Tel: 01772 733007
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 6, 2020
