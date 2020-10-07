|
|
|
Snape Peter John Suddenly on 1st October 2020
at Royal Preston Hospital,
aged 84 years.
The dearly loved Husband of Eileen,
much loved Dad to Paul, Stephen and Alison, loving Grandad,
Great Grandad and
Brother to Bob.
The funeral service will take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Wednesday 14th October at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, any donations if desired will be gratefully received on behalf of Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to
David Cowburn Funerals,
147 Towngate, Leyland, PR25 2LH.
Tel 01772 457 887.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 7, 2020