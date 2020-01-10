Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Thornley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Thornley

Notice Condolences

Peter Thornley Notice
THORNLEY Peter Died peacefully at
Royal Preston Hospital on
Sunday 5th January,
aged 78 years.
A much loved father of Dorian
and a friend to many.
The funeral service will take place at St Leonard's Church, Penwortham on
Friday 24th January at 1.00pm, prior to interment at
Preston Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to 'Silverdale Bowling Club Charity'
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Fulwood, Preston.
Tel 01772 788020
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -