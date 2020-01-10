|
|
|
THORNLEY Peter Died peacefully at
Royal Preston Hospital on
Sunday 5th January,
aged 78 years.
A much loved father of Dorian
and a friend to many.
The funeral service will take place at St Leonard's Church, Penwortham on
Friday 24th January at 1.00pm, prior to interment at
Preston Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to 'Silverdale Bowling Club Charity'
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Fulwood, Preston.
Tel 01772 788020
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 10, 2020