WALKER Peter James Aged 89 years, peacefully at home on the 18th of September 2020.
Beloved husband of Rita.
A dearly loved dad and grandad.
Will be sadly missed.
Funeral service at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 25th September at 12-30pm.
Family flowers only please donations preferred to NWAA
or St Catherines Hospice
c/o the Funeral Director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Rd Penwortham
Tel 744700.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 22, 2020
