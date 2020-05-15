|
|
|
WARBURTON Peacefully on 6th May 2020
PETER
aged 87 years.
Devoted husband of Joyce.
Beloved father of Gareth,
loving father in law to Alison.
Much loved grandfather of
Miles, Joshua and Gabriel.
Dear brother to Stephen
and Sandra.
A private family funeral service
will be held on
Thursday 21st May 2020
at 10.30am at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to NHS Charities Together, c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. J. Watson,
85 Todd Lane North, Lostock Hall, PR5 5UR. 01772 626800.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 15, 2020