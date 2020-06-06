|
|
|
Wildish Peter David Peacefully passed away on
2nd June 2020 after a long illness.
Aged 75 years. Devoted and cherished husband to Patricia, treasured dad to Daniel (deceased), Alison, Rachael, Claire. Loving grandad to Gemma, Hannah, Rebecca, Shay, Joanna, George, Jessica, Peter, Lily, Freddie, Tommy, Ellis and Theo. Great-grandad to Teddy and Gracie and also a much loved
brother to Joan.
Forever in our hearts.
A private funeral service will take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Wednesday
17th June 2020 at 12.30pm. Details of opportunities to line the route will be posted on Facebook.
Family flowers only please, but donations if so desired may go to the University of Liverpool Covid-19 Research Programme
c/o funeral director
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5-7 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel- 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 6, 2020