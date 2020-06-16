|
|
|
JONES On 11th June 2020
Peacefully at Home
Philip Henry
Aged 83 years.
The dearly loved husband of Kathleen (deceased),
dearest dad of Lorraine,
Diane and Howard,
father in law to Stuart, Mark (deceased) and Bronagh,
dear grandad to Rowan, Grace, Harry, Cara and Alice.
'The best dad in the whole world bar none'
Private Funeral Service
and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Tuesday 23rd June 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice
c/o the family.
Enquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 16, 2020