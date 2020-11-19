Home

Philip Rees

Notice

Philip Rees Notice
Rees Phillip The Rees family would like to thank all who attended Phillips funeral.
We would especially like to thank the Royal British Legion for attending and giving him a send-off that he would have loved.
Special thanks to the bugler, the piper, and the standard bearers. Also, thank you to Rev Pat Belshaw for her kind ministrations.
Finally, thank you to Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors, for their professional and dignified funeral arrangement.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 19, 2020
