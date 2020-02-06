|
Sweeney Philip Aged 62
Died peacefully at home
on 28th January 2020.
Dearly loved son of Jean and Paddy (Deceased), loving father of Tom, Sally and Lucy. Dear brother of Catherine, Michael, John and Peter Much loved husband of Mao.
A dear stepfather of Banyen, Prasit and Wanida. A dear granddad.
Philip's Funeral Service is to
be held at Preston Crematorium
on Tuesday 11th February 2020
at 14:30.
Family flowers only. Donations
if so desired may be made in memory of Philip to Macmillan
and Marie Curie c/o the family.
RIP
All enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
550 Blackpool Road, Preston,
PR2 1HY Tel: 01772 729057
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 6, 2020