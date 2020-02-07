|
|
|
Watson Philip Guy
(Phil) Aged 60 years of Barton,
(formerly Lostock Hall),
passed away peacefully
on 23rd January 2020.
Dearly loved and loving husband
of Carole, much loved dad of Sophie and Matthew, also a loved brother, uncle and friend.
Funeral Service at St Cuthbert with St. Mary's Church, Barton on Thursday 13th February at 1.00pm followed by private cremation.
Friends please meet at the church.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be
given for Pancreatic Cancer UK, sent care of
John Blenkiron & Sons,
Funeral Directors,
21 Queens Road,
Richmond, DL10 4AJ.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 7, 2020