Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Blenkiron & Sons Ltd (Richmond)
Victoria House, 21 Queens Road
Richmond, North Yorkshire DL10 4AJ
01748 850033
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Watson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip Watson

Notice Condolences

Philip Watson Notice
Watson Philip Guy
(Phil) Aged 60 years of Barton,
(formerly Lostock Hall),
passed away peacefully
on 23rd January 2020.
Dearly loved and loving husband
of Carole, much loved dad of Sophie and Matthew, also a loved brother, uncle and friend.
Funeral Service at St Cuthbert with St. Mary's Church, Barton on Thursday 13th February at 1.00pm followed by private cremation.
Friends please meet at the church.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be
given for Pancreatic Cancer UK, sent care of
John Blenkiron & Sons,
Funeral Directors,
21 Queens Road,
Richmond, DL10 4AJ.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -