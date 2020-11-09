|
|
|
REES On 3rd November 2020
suddenly at home
Phillip
Aged 72 years
The beloved husband to Betty,
loving dad to Sian, Emma
and Phillippa,
father in law to Ross,
grandad to Archie and Charlie,
brother to Vivian and
brother in law to Angie.
'At the going down of the sun
and in the morning, we will
remember him.'
Private Funeral Service
and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 13th November 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'The Royal British Legion'
c/o the family
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde
Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 9, 2020