Funeral service
Private
Preston Crematorium
Phyllis Kendall Notice
KENDALL (née Worthington) on 3rd May 2020
peacefully in hospital
after a short illness
PHYLLIS
aged 81 years.
Devoted wife of Jack.
Much loved mother of
Carl, Carol and Peter.
A loving mother in law,
nan and tiny nanny.
A private family funeral will be held at Preston Crematorium on Thursday 14th May at 11am,
family flowers only please.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. J. Watson,
85 Todd Lane North,
Lostock Hall, Preston
PR5 5UR. 01772 626800.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 8, 2020
