Home

POWERED BY

Services
Browns Funeral Service
54 Woodplumpton Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2LQ
01772 726389
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Wallbank
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Wallbank

Notice Condolences

Phyllis Wallbank Notice
Wallbank (nee Gray) Peacefully at
Penwortham Lodge
Dementia Care Home,
on 2nd February 2020

Phyllis Margaret
aged 90 years.

Beloved wife of the late Edgar.
Daughter of Thomas
and Margaret,
sister of Ted and Evelyn
(all deceased).
Sister of Ron,
devoted Mum of Karen,
Mother-in-law of Paul,
Grandma of Natalie and Simon,
Great Grandma of Dominic and Lily. Families' partners Jon,
Louise and Ruby.

Sleep well special lady.

Funeral service to take place at
St. Michael &All Angels Church, Ashton-on-Ribble, on
Tuesday 18th February at 1.15pm, followed by the committal at
Preston Crematorium.
In lieu of flowers; donations in memory of Phyllis are gratefully being received in favour of Penwortham Lodge Care Home.

Further enquiries to:
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road, Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel. 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -