|
|
|
Wallbank (nee Gray) Peacefully at
Penwortham Lodge
Dementia Care Home,
on 2nd February 2020
Phyllis Margaret
aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of the late Edgar.
Daughter of Thomas
and Margaret,
sister of Ted and Evelyn
(all deceased).
Sister of Ron,
devoted Mum of Karen,
Mother-in-law of Paul,
Grandma of Natalie and Simon,
Great Grandma of Dominic and Lily. Families' partners Jon,
Louise and Ruby.
Sleep well special lady.
Funeral service to take place at
St. Michael &All Angels Church, Ashton-on-Ribble, on
Tuesday 18th February at 1.15pm, followed by the committal at
Preston Crematorium.
In lieu of flowers; donations in memory of Phyllis are gratefully being received in favour of Penwortham Lodge Care Home.
Further enquiries to:
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road, Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel. 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 12, 2020