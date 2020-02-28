|
|
|
WALLBANK (nee Gray)
Phyllis Karen and family would like to thank all relatives and friends for their kindness shown by cards, kind words, hugs and donations for Penwortham Lodge. Julie Tompkins for the wonderful flower arrangements, Crazy Kitchen and Parkfield Labour Club.
A special thanks to Reverend Jeff Radcliffe, St Michaels & All Angels Church clergy and parishioners. Preston Crematorium and Browns Funeralcare for their excellent, sincere and sensitive support given during this sad time.
A huge thank you from us and Mum as well to all at Fishergate Hill Surgery for the love and kindness shown to her over many years.
Dr Southall and Nurse Clinician Wendy Gibney who made Mum's end of life journey so comfortable. Thank you. Finally to Penwortham Lodge Staff; wow, you have all been superb in the care of Mum and keeping me from sinking many times. Keep up the good work -
it's a fantastic home. Thumbs up from Phyllis x
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 28, 2020