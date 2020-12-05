Home

Notice

Weltman Phyllis Joyce
(Joyce) Loving mother to Bernard, mother-in-law to Linda, grandmother to Max and Jason, Joanne and Kate.
Joyce will be sadly missed by her grandchildren, great grandchild and great great grandchild.
Funeral Service to take place at
All Saints Church, Hesketh Bank on Tuesday 8th December 2020 at 2pm followed by committal at West Lancashire Crematorium, Pippin Street, Burscough.
RESTRICTIONS APPLY
Family flowers only, however donations will be gratefully received in memory of Joyce for Queenscourt Hospice.
Further enquiries to
David Wilkinson,
311 Hesketh Lane,
Tarleton, PR4 6RJ
Tel 01772 811165
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 5, 2020
