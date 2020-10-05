|
|
|
WILLIAMS PHYLLIS MARY Sadly passed away on
28th September 2020.
Aged 60 years.
Beloved wife of the late Martin, devoted mum to Aaron, Kimberley and Jenna, a treasured grandma to five beautiful grandchildren and also a much loved sister.
Shine Bright
Forever and Always.
A private funeral service will take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Wednesday
7th October 2020 at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please but donations, if so desired, may go to either British Heart Foundation or Diabetes U.K. c/o the funeral director
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5-7 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel- 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 5, 2020