SALPEKAR DR PRAB Peacefully at home on
21st February 2020, aged 87 years.
Devoted husband of Patricia,
much loved dad to
Neil, Ian and Susan.
Cherished grandad to Izaak,
Josef, India, Carla, Leah and Liam.
Also a much respected
father-in-law to Karina, Trudy and Billy and fondly remembered by Michael, Lindsey and Emily.
Always in our hearts.
A celebration of Prab's life
will take place at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Tuesday 10th March 2020
at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please but donations, if so desired, may go to either 'Derian House Children's Hospice', 'St. John's Ambulance Service', 'Parkinson's U.K' or 'Heartbeat' c/o the funeral director
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5-7 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel- 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 26, 2020