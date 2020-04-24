|
|
|
DAVIES (née Shaw) On 21 April 2020
Peacefully at
Greenways Rest Home
RACHEL MARY
Aged 95 years
Beloved wife of
George William (deceased)
dearly loved mother
of Mark & Ruth
mother in law to LaVerne & Paul
loving grandma to Colin, Peter,
Philip & Heather
& dear great grandma to
Samuel (deceased), Nathan, Charlotte, Eva, Louisa & Isla
'Goodnight, God Bless
Reunited with her beloved George'
Private Funeral Service
and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Monday 4 May 2020
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Dementia UK'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 24, 2020