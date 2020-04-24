Home

Rachel Davies

Rachel Davies Notice
DAVIES (née Shaw) On 21 April 2020
Peacefully at
Greenways Rest Home
RACHEL MARY
Aged 95 years
Beloved wife of
George William (deceased)
dearly loved mother
of Mark & Ruth
mother in law to LaVerne & Paul
loving grandma to Colin, Peter,
Philip & Heather
& dear great grandma to
Samuel (deceased), Nathan, Charlotte, Eva, Louisa & Isla
'Goodnight, God Bless
Reunited with her beloved George'
Private Funeral Service
and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Monday 4 May 2020
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Dementia UK'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 24, 2020
