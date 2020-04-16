|
FINCH Ralph Passed away peacefully at home on 9th April 2020, aged 90 years
Beloved husband of the late Hilda, dearly loved father of Sylvia, Duncan and Janet, Father-in-law of Jimmy, Adrienne and Russ and devoted and adored Grandad of Richard, Jennie, Thomas, Harriet, Kathryn and Samantha.
A private family funeral will be held on Wednesday 22nd April and a celebration of a wonderful life will take place at a later date.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Christie Hospital c/o The Funeral Director.
Enquiries to
G.C.Whalley and Daughter, Churchside Funeral Home, Longton. Tel: 612900 or 612848.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 16, 2020