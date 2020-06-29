|
|
|
FISH Raymond 'Life long supporter of
Preston North End F.C'
On Tuesday 23rd June 2020, peacefully and surrounded by
his loving family whilst in
Blackpool Victoria Hospital,
Ray, of Thornton Cleveleys
(formerly of Lostock Hall, Preston)
passed away aged 85 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Lesley,
a much loved dad to David, Amanda, Deborah and Emma,
a devoted grandad and a dear father in law, brother, uncle
and friend to many.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Private family funeral service to take place with a memorial
service in the future where all
will be welcome to attend.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Dementia UK via the funeral director or via www.memorygiving.com
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton Cleveleys, FY5-5BU.
Tel: 01253 863022
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 29, 2020