|
|
|
GARRATT Of Your Charity Pray for the Repose of the Soul of
Raymond Anthony
Who died peacefully on
Tuesday 17th March 2020
Aged 87 Years
Loving husband of
Doreen (deceased), devoted and cherished father of Anne, Louise and Martin, a much loved
father in law, grandfather and
great grandfather, will be greatly missed and forever in our thoughts and hearts.
'Rest in Peace'
Due to the current circumstances and suspension of liturgies there will be a private family graveside service at Our Lady and Saint Patricks R.C. Church,
Walton le Dale.
A mass in memory of Raymond will be celebrated in due course when congregations are allowed to gather again.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge,
PR5 6LD Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 25, 2020