Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Raymond Green

Notice Condolences

Raymond Green Notice
GREEN Peacefully on 14th June 2020,

RAYMOND JOHN

Loving husband of the
late Sharron, much loved
father to Christopher, Alan,
David, Steven and Cheryl,
loving grandfather to
Sean, Thomas, Rebecca,
Abigail, Eloise, David
and Adam (deceased),
loving father-in-law of
Fiona, Jacky and Susan.

'We'll always remember you Dad,
Because there'll never be another
To replace you in our hearts
And the love we will
always have for you'

Due to current restrictions a private Funeral Service will take place at Preston Crematorium.

Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 24, 2020
