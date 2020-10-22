|
METCALF Raymond
(Ray) Died peacefully in hospital on
20th October 2020 aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of Sheila,
dearly loved dad of Janet and Ian,
father-in-law to Timothy, loving grandad of Jemma, Thomas, and Jade, and great grandpa of Leo.
Private family committal at
Hill Road Cemetery, Penwortham on Wednesday 28th October.
Family flowers only please; donations preferred to either
St Catherine's Hospice or NWAA c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel: 744700.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 22, 2020