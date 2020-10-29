Home

RHODES Peacefully at Royal Preston Hospital
on 18th October 2020,
aged 88 years.

Raymond

Loving and much loved
husband of Rene.
Loving father of Paul (deceased).
Devoted brother,
uncle and grandfather.
Friend to many,

Sadly missed by all.

Funeral Service is to be held at
Preston Crematorium on
Friday 30th October at 1.45pm.

Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired
may be made to
St Catherine's Hospice
c/o the family.

All enquiries to
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 29, 2020
