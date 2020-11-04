Home

RHODES Raymond (Ray) Rene would like to sincerely thank family, friends and neighbours for their cards, flowers and kind messages of condolence.

A special thanks to Steve, Joyce and Lena for their loving care and attention at this difficult time, especially Steve for organising the
funeral "he needs to take a bow".

Thanks to Browns Funeralcare, especially Alex for his caring, polite and professional manner.
A special thanks to Colette for her lovely words at the service.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 4, 2020
