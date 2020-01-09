Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Smith

Notice Condolences

Raymond Smith Notice
Smith On 2nd January 2020

Raymond
'Ray'
Aged 86 years.

The beloved husband of
Connie (deceased),
dearly loved dad of
Susan, Andrew, Mark and Alison
and a much loved father in law,
grandad and great grandad.

'Reunited'

Funeral Service at
St Aidan's Church, Bamber Bridge, on Wednesday 22nd January 2020
at 1.00 p.m.
followed by Committal at
Preston Crematorium.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Aidan's PCC'
c/o the family.

Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -