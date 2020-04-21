|
WHYMAN Raymond George Passed away peacefully on Thursday 16th April 2020 in the arms of his wife and sister.
Dearly loved husband of Alison, cherished son of Margaret,
loving father of Evelyn, Ethan, Cameron and Reece,
also the much loved brother of Sharon, Yvonne and Eric-John.
Due to the current circumstances a private immediate family
funeral service will be held at
Preston Crematorium on Thursday 23rd April 2020.
All enquiries to
William Houghton Funeral Directors, 259 Garstang Road, Fulwood, 01772 788020.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 21, 2020