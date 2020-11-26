|
|
|
KITCHEN Reginald Robert
"Reg" Aged 87 years
Peacefully at
Blackpool Victoria Hospital
on 13th November 2020
A dear husband to Marjorie (dec).
Much loved dad of Stephen,
Julie, Elaine (dec) and Sharon.
Adored grandad and great grandad and a loving brother.
Reg's funeral service will
take place at St James
C of E Church, Leyland on
Monday 30th November 2020
at 2.00pm followed by a
burial in the churchyard.
Donations to North West
Air Ambulance c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Bretherton McKenna Funeralcare,
17 Dunkirk Lane, Leyland
PR25 1TU Tel: 01772 422450
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 26, 2020