|
|
|
Womack Reginald John
(Reg) Passed away on
26th October 2020, surrounded
by his family, aged 83 years.
The loving husband of Pat,
father of John, Martin, Jane and families, father-in-law and
Pop to his grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
Goodnight, God bless.
Funeral Service and Committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Monday, 9th November
at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
St. Catherine's Hospice
c/o the family.
Inquiries to H & G Wilde,
154b Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6TP,
Tel. 01772 335974.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 3, 2020