|
|
|
CASE RHODA MARGARET
(Nee Harrison) Of your charity pray for the repose of the soul of Rhoda, who died peacefully at Laurel Villa's Care Home on 11th August,
aged 90 years.
Loving mother of
Edward, Irene and Amanda,
dear mother in law of
Karen, Mike and Al,
also a much loved grandma
and great grandma.
The Requiem Mass will take place at St. Walburge's Church, Preston on Friday 21st August at 12.00pm, prior to interment at Lund Church.
Donations of flowers are welcomed by the family
via the Funeral Director.
If you are attending the Funeral mass, it is important that current social distancing measures are adhered to at all times both inside and outside of the church.
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
259 Garstang Road, Fulwood.
Tel 01772 788020.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 18, 2020