|
|
|
Crombleholme Richard Passed away suddenly at home
on 4th January 2020,
aged 82 years.
Dearly loved father of Rick and Fran, respected father-in-law
of Tracey and Debbie,
loving grandad to Sarah and
much loved great grandad.
Will be loved and
remembered always.
Funeral service at
Preston Crematorium
on Wednesday the
15th January 2020 at 10.00am.
Enquiries to
Neal Buckley,
Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 9, 2020