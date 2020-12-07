Home

Garside Richard.S.B Richard passed away peacefully
at St Catherine's Hospice
on 1st December 2020.

Beloved husband of Mandie, caring and loving step dad (Steppie) to Lawrence and Natalie and the most cherished
grandad to April-Jayne.

Richard touched the lives
of so many and will be
missed greatly by all.
Now at peace.
Much love always. Xxx
Private family funeral to be held at 4pm on 11th December at West Lancashire Crematorium, Burscough.

Family flowers only please, donations if required to
St Catherine's Hospice
c/o the funeral director.

Enquiries to
Neal Buckley,
Penwortham Funeral Service.
6 Liverpool Road.
Penwortham.
Tel 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 7, 2020
