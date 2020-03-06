|
|
|
HESKETH Richard Passed away suddenly at
Royal Preston Hospital on
Tuesday 25th February,
aged 68 years.
Loving husband and best friend of Julie, much loved father of Rick, Rob & Alex, devoted son of Lily and fun-loving Grandad to Kyro, Harrison, Tyler and Georgia.
A service to celebrate Richard's
life will take place at
Crossgate Church, Preston on Tuesday 10th March at 1pm.
The family would prefer
that guests do not wear
mourning clothing.
Family flowers only please, donations welcome in Richard's memory to Crossgate Hope
via the funeral director.
This is a community charity he supported for many years.
Simply Funerals by
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
219 Tag Lane, Ingol,
Preston, PR2 3TY.
Tel: (01772) 722415
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 6, 2020