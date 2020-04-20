|
|
|
TABOIS Peacefully at home with his wife beside him, after a short illness borne with courage.
RICHARD
Aged 60 Years
Loving and much loved husband
of Helen and a dearest son to
Basil and Adina (both dec).
Also a cherished brother to Des, Glen, Hugh, Louis, Brian, Jean, Maxine and Beverly, cousin to Tony and a dear friend of Anthony.
A close family funeral will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Tuesday the 28th of April
at 3.30pm.
A live webcast of the service
will be available for those
who are unable to attend.
All enquiries to
Bamber Bridge Coop Funeralcare, 179 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LA
Tel: 01772 698236
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 20, 2020