WORDEN On 14th February 2020
Peacefully in St Catherine's Hospice
Richard Thomas
'Dick'
Aged 79 Years
The beloved husband of Teresa,
dearly loved dad of Janet,
Michael & Philip,
father in law of David & Lorraine
and a beloved grandad &
great grandad.
'Goodnight, God Bless'
Funeral Service at
St Mary's Brownedge R.C. Church, Bamber Bridge on Thursday
27th February 2020 at 2:00 p.m. followed by interment
in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge,
PR5 6LD. Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 19, 2020