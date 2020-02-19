Home

Richard Worden Notice
WORDEN On 14th February 2020
Peacefully in St Catherine's Hospice
Richard Thomas
'Dick'
Aged 79 Years
The beloved husband of Teresa,
dearly loved dad of Janet,
Michael & Philip,
father in law of David & Lorraine
and a beloved grandad &
great grandad.
'Goodnight, God Bless'
Funeral Service at
St Mary's Brownedge R.C. Church, Bamber Bridge on Thursday
27th February 2020 at 2:00 p.m. followed by interment
in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge,
PR5 6LD. Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 19, 2020
