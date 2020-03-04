Home

Notice

Richard Worden Notice
WORDEN Richard Thomas
'Dick' Teresa and family have been overwhelmed by the cards received, messages of sympathy and support and generous donations received for
St Catherine's Hospice, from family, friends and neighbours
at this sad time.
Our thanks to all staff at
St Catherine's Hospice for the loving care and attention given
to Dick and the family during
his short stay.
Sincere thanks to Dr Howell
and colleagues and staff at the
Ryan Medical Centre and to the District Nurses and Buckley's Chemist for their efficient service.
A huge thanks to Fr Mark Harold for the funeral service at St Mary's
Brownedge R.C Church,
Bamber Bridge.
Finally, to Ian and Wendy Wilde
for their personal attention.
'God Bless you all'
'REST IN PEACE DICK'
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 4, 2020
