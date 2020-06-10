|
|
|
MURRAY On 7th June 2020
Peacefully at
St Catherine's Hospice
RITA
Aged 88 years.
The beloved wife of
Jack (deceased),
dearly loved mum of Peter,
mother in law of Jackie,
dear grandma of Sean,
Paul and Faye,
great grandma of Katie,
Amelia, Oscar and Finn.
'Goodnight, God bless.'
Private Graveside Service
and Interment at
All Saints Church, Higher Walton
on Wednesday 17th June 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 10, 2020