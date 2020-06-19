|
|
|
BARRON Robert
(Bob) Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 13th June surrounded by his loving family
and fortified by rites
of the Holy Church.
A wonderful and much loved husband to Moira, a loving father
to Louise and Lucy, dear grandpa to Luke, Anna, Mary, Helena,
Leo and Alice and a dearly loved brother, father-in-law,
uncle and friend.
A graveside funeral service will take place at St. Francis, Hill Chapel
on Tuesday 23rd June
at 12.00 noon.
Would anyone wishing to attend the service politely adhere to social distancing guidelines.
The funeral service will also be streamed live on William Houghton's Facebook page.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
'Cancer Research UK'.
All enquiries to William Houghton Funeral Directors.
Tel. 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 19, 2020