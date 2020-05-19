Home

POWERED BY

Services
W & N Houghton Funerals Ltd
Chapel Hill, Longridge
Preston, Lancashire PR3 3JY
(177) 278-2291
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Garlington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Garlington

Notice Condolences

Robert Garlington Notice
GARLINGTON Robert
(Bob) Peacefully in hospital on
Sunday 10th May 2020,
aged 93 years.
Loving husband of
Marie (deceased),
devoted father of John and Nina,
Paul and Maribel and
Phil and Fiona.
Loving grandad to Ruth and Will,
Beth and Michael,
Cristina and Christophe,
Jonny and Clare, James and Josie
and Joe, Grace and Rob,
Bobby and Philippa.
Also great grandad of
William, Louis, Celeste, Daphne,
Elliot and Noah.
Our Lady of Lourdes, pray for him.
The funeral at Alston Lane,
RC Church, Alston.
11am on May 22nd.
Live stream from William Houghton's facebook account.
Family flowers only, donations please to St Catherine's Hospice or Macmillan Cancer Support.
All enquiries to
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
Chapel Hill, Longridge,
Tel: 01772 782291.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -