|
|
|
GARLINGTON Robert
(Bob) Peacefully in hospital on
Sunday 10th May 2020,
aged 93 years.
Loving husband of
Marie (deceased),
devoted father of John and Nina,
Paul and Maribel and
Phil and Fiona.
Loving grandad to Ruth and Will,
Beth and Michael,
Cristina and Christophe,
Jonny and Clare, James and Josie
and Joe, Grace and Rob,
Bobby and Philippa.
Also great grandad of
William, Louis, Celeste, Daphne,
Elliot and Noah.
Our Lady of Lourdes, pray for him.
The funeral at Alston Lane,
RC Church, Alston.
11am on May 22nd.
Live stream from William Houghton's facebook account.
Family flowers only, donations please to St Catherine's Hospice or Macmillan Cancer Support.
All enquiries to
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
Chapel Hill, Longridge,
Tel: 01772 782291.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 19, 2020