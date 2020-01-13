|
GELDEARD Robert Matthew
(Bob) After a long illness,
peacefully at home on
3rd January 2020,
aged 89 years.
Much loved Husband of Sheila, loving Brother of Audrey and Joyce. Much loved Dad of Graham and Craig. Grandad of the late Stuart, and to Lindsay, Sara, Rachel and also a loving Great Grandad.
Bob will be sadly missed
by his family, friends
and all who knew him.
A special thank you to the nursing staff on the escalation ward at RPH, and to the district nurses and carers who looked after him. Thank you also to family and friends for all their support,
cards, and kind messages.
Funeral service to take place at
St. Cuthbert's Church, Fulwood,
on Monday 20th January at 10.15am, followed by the interment at Hill Road Cemetery, Penwortham.
In lieu of flowers; donations in memory of Bob are greatfully being received in favour of
St. Catherine's Hospice.
Further enquiries to:
Browns Funeralcare
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel. 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 13, 2020