|
|
|
BARRON
ROBERT HORNBY
'BOB'
Legion d'honneur Peacefully, after a short illness,
on 22nd February 2020
aged 98 years.
Dearly loved Husband of the
late Edith, much loved Uncle of Michael, Jennifer and Joan.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral Service at
Preston Crematorium on
Friday 20th March 2020 at 1pm.
Please wear bright clothing.
Family flowers only but the family are receiving donations if so desired to be split between Diabetes UK and Dig In
(A charity that supports local veterans and military community)
Enquiries to
Neal Buckley
Tarleton Funeral Home,
49 Church Road, Tarleton,
PR4 6UQ. Tel: 01772 301700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 13, 2020