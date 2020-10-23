|
|
|
Patterson Robert
'BOB' Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 14th October at Royal Preston Hospital aged 71 years.
Much loved husband of Lyn, beloved son of George and Peggy (deceased), also brother
to Andrew.
After a relationship of nearly fifty years, I am unable to express my deep loss. I only know that I have lost my soul mate.
"Always on my mind'
A private family funeral service
will take place at
Preston Crematorium on
Tuesday 3rd November at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Macmillan Cancer Support
via the Funeral Director.
William Houghton Funeral Director, 259 Garstang Road, Fulwood, PR2 9XL.
01772 788020
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 23, 2020