Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020
13:00
St. Clare's Roman Catholic Church
Fulwood
Committal
Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020
14:30
Preston Crematorium
Robert Rawlinson Notice
RAWLINSON ROBERT GERRARD
(ROY) Passed away peacefully in Chorley Hospital, on 24th November 2020, aged 89 years.
Loving husband of Jean,
devoted dad of Paul, Julie,
Gillian and Lisa,
a respected father-in-law,
and a much loved grandad
and great grandad.
A private Requiem Mass will be held at St. Clare's Roman Catholic Church, Fulwood, on Wednesday 9th December at 1.00 p.m. followed by Committal at
Preston Crematorium at 2.30 p.m. Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired for
'The Alzheimer's Society' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 4, 2020
