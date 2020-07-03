|
|
|
RHODES Peacefully, on 19 th June 2020,
in hospital,
ROBERT (BOBBY)
Aged 87 Years,
Beloved husband of Irene, precious dad of Julie and Peter, cherished grandad to Faye and Paul, Mike and Lucy, Matt and Laura and great grandad to Jake.
'There is a wind
where the Rose was;
Cold rain where sweet grass was;
And clouds like sheep,
stream o'er the steep
Grey skies where the lark was.
Nought gold where your hair was;
Nought warm where
your hand was;
But phantom forlorn,
beneath the thorn,
Your ghost where your face was.
Sad wind where your voice was;
Tears, tears where my heart was;
And ever with me child,
Ever with me,
Silence where hope was'.
A Celebration of Bobby's life
will take place at
Preston Crematorium,
on Friday 10 th July 2020
at 12.15 p.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for 'The Stroke Association' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble, PRESTON.
PR2 2JJ. Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 3, 2020