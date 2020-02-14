Home

Robert Singleton Notice
Singleton Peacefully at
Royal Preston Hospital
with family by his side
on 5th February 2020
Robert (Bob)
Aged 89 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Jean,
much loved father
of Janet and Peter.
Devoted grandfather of Stuart and Gary and great grandfather of Mia.
God saw you getting weary
And did what He thought best,
He put his arms around you
And whispered "come to rest."
Funeral service to be held at
St Ambrose Church, Leyland
on Monday 24th February 2020
at 1.30pm followed by committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only,
donations if so desired will
be gratefully received on behalf
of British Heart Foundation
or St Ambrose Church
c/o the Funeral Director
N & K Harvey Funerals LTD
5-7 Balcarres Road, Leyland,
PR25 2EL, Tel 01772 622203.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 14, 2020
