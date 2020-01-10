|
|
|
STUART Robert Peacefully on the
26th December, 2019.
Beloved Husband of Barbara,
Much loved Dad of
Lynne, Deborah and Ian.
Loving Father-in-Law
of Tony and Nikki.
Adored Popsy of Rachael, Liam,
Josh, Charlie, Izzy and Ewan
and cherished Great-Popsy
of Annie.
Funeral Service will take place at
Preston Crematorium on Friday
17th, January, 2020 at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
to Dementia UK c/o
and all enquires to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors,
Mount Pleasant,
Corporation Street, Preston,
PR1 2UQ. Tel. 01772 885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 10, 2020